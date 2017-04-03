OUTA calls for Zuma's head after SA relegated to junk status
President Jacob Zuma should be recalled as leader of the African National Congress after South Africa’s downgrade to “junk status”‚ said the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse on Monday evening.
“We cannot allow this situation to continue and the ruling party will have to look toward themselves and their inability to take this issue seriously‚” said OUTA chairman Wayne Duvenage.
“We believe that if the authorities act swiftly‚ South Africa may be able to have the rest of the ratings agencies to stay their decision for a downgrade‚ and eventually get S&P to reverse their decision.”
S&P Global Ratings agency cut South Africa’s sovereign credit rating to junk status late on Monday.
OUTA appealed to the ruling party to “take every step possible” to strip Zuma of his role as president of the country.
- TMG Digital
SHARE YOUR OPINIONIf you have an opinion you would like to share on this article, please send us an e-mail to the Times LIVE iLIVE team. In the mean time, click here to view the Times LIVE iLIVE section.