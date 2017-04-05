DA to lay charges against ANC over threats
DA leader Mmusi Maimane said on Wednesday that the party would lay criminal charges against the ANC and speakers at a Germiston rally who made violent threats against the party.
"We expect the SAPS to review the footage and refer the charges for prosecution without delay‚" Maimane said.
The DA said on Tuesday that it had been forced to change the route of a planned march to Luthuli House‚ the ANC headquarters in downtown Johannesburg.
The decision followed a meeting with police‚ who could not guarantee protection to protesters‚ the DA said.
Maimane said numerous threats of violence had been received from the ANC’s Youth League‚ as well as certain branches within the ANC.
The ANC Youth League's leadership‚ at a rally in Germiston on Tuesday night‚ repeated threats that it would use whatever weapons at its disposal against DA protesters.
The DA protest to Luthuli House was aimed at pressuring ANC members into supporting a vote of no confidence in parliament against President Jacob Zuma.
The proposed vote follows angers over Zuma's controversial cabinet reshuffle last week.
The ANC on Wednesday dismissed accusations that the change in route was prompted by threats from ANC members.
"I don't like people who are sensational. Ask the DA why did they change. It's not true that it's public statements. It's a security meeting that said (change route)‚" Kodwa said.
