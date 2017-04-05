"The SACP rejects as baseless the allegation that the party leaked information from its bilateral engagements held last week with the ANC and thereby breached confidentiality commitment‚" spokesman Alex Mashilo said in a statement.

"On the contrary‚ and as we have said‚ the leak clearly came from the ranks of the ANC‚ and sought to portray the SACP as if the party had agreed to the reshuffling of the former Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan‚ whereas that was untrue."

This comes as the ANC extended NWC meeting lashed out at the "serious breach of confidence" between it and it's alliance partners‚ the SA Communist Party and the Congress of SA Trade Unions.

The meeting also discussed the call by both for Zuma to resign.

Mashilo however‚ said the SACP had informed the ANC before communicating the decision publicly for Zuma to step down‚ further stating that the party was available for a meeting on the matter.

"But it is completely unacceptable to scapegoat the SACP for the lack of consultation by President Jacob Zuma‚" he said.

Mashilo said it was the fact that information was leaked that compelled the SACP to hold a press briefing last week to "set the record straight".

"This decision to set the record straight was taken in good faith because the SACP does not communicate by means of leaks."

He said the SACP would engage further with the ANC on this matter.

- TMG Digital/BusinessLIVE