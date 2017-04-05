Thieves steal sensitive files from EFF treasurer general's car
Party files and a laptop containing sensitive information have been stolen from a vehicle driven by the treasurer general of the Economic Freedom Fighters.
Leigh-Ann Mathys' car was targeted by thieves while it was parked on the corners of Bolton and Jan Smuts roads in Parkwood‚ Johannesburg‚ on Tuesday night.
The party issued an appeal to the public for help to trace the stolen goods on Wednesday.
“The thugs were driving a grey Ford ST (CJ 66 KGG GP) and they stopped next to her car‚ broke into the boot and seized EFF organisational property‚ including her personal belongings‚” said party spokesman Mbuyiseni Ndlozi.
“We call on South Africans to identify these thugs and report to the EFF or the police so that we can recover the organisational property and that of the commissar‚” he said.
SHARE YOUR OPINIONIf you have an opinion you would like to share on this article, please send us an e-mail to the Times LIVE iLIVE team. In the mean time, click here to view the Times LIVE iLIVE section.