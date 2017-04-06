Transport minister Joe Maswanganyi is expected to this morning address the media to provide an update on the current state of play‚ following a judgment by the North Gauteng High Court on Monday that service provider Tasima hand over control of the system to the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC).

The same court on Wednesday denied Tasima leave to appeal the decision‚ meaning that on Thursday RTMC is supposed to have access to the system‚ its codes and premises.

Tasima was ordered to hand over the system by the Constitutional Court in November last year‚ but failed to do so.

In its application for leave to appeal Monday’s High Court judgment‚ Tasima said handing over the system to the corporation within 24 hours‚ as ruled by the court‚ would lead to a disorderly transfer that could compromise the system’s integrity or security‚ Business Day reported.

RTMC dismissed this‚ saying it had been prepared since mid-2015 to assume full control of the system.

The eNatis system allows for sales and transfer of vehicles and issuing of licences and administers over R14-billion in road traffic revenue from just under 2 million transactions a day at 2‚700 sites across the country.

Tasima had been in control of the system since 2002‚ but the RTMC had challenged a 2010 five-year contract extension‚ which the Constitutional Court overturned in November 2016.

Tasima told Business Day on Wednesday it would not comment on the judgment.