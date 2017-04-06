'Dabbing' added to dictionary after Zuma proved to be a dab hand

US rapper Skippa Da Flippa claims to have invented dabbing when he threw money into the air‚ stretched his arm and leant forward as if he was kissing his biceps.

Zuma used the move at campaign rallies in an attempt to appeal to younger voters‚ and dabbing is one of 300 words just added to online database Dictionary.com. New police minister Fikile Mbalula‚ who was the ANC head of campaigns‚ said dabbing had brought vibrancy and “razzmatazz” to the ANC campaign.

Other additions include “man bun”‚ a hipster style staple‚ and “cold brew” — coffee which has been steeped in cold water for at least 12 hours. “Cat cafe” (somewhere you can pet a feline while eating and drinking)‚ “cheat day” (when you can escape a clean-eating diet) and “superfood” have also been included in the database. Dictionary.com’s Jane Solomon told CNN: “We can see what words people have tried to look up on Dictionary.com that haven’t led to a definition.”

Some of the “new” words have been popular for decades. “Lightsaber” has finally been included 40 years after the first Star Wars film was released.

