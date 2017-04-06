Tina Joemat-Pettersson resigns as ANC MP
Former Minister of Energy Tina Joemat-Pettersson has resigned as an ANC MP, Parliament confirmed on Thursday.
Her resignation is effective from 31 March.
This comes in the wake of the resignation of former Deputy Finance Minister Mcebisi Jonas, as well as former transport minister Dipuo Peters.
All three were removed from their positions during the late night Cabinet reshuffle by President Jacob Zuma last week.
The reshuffle, specifically of the former finance minister Pravin Gordhan, has evoked widespread criticism from unions, civil society groups and the opposition, and has revived pressure on Zuma to quit.
This is a developing story.
