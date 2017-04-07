Speaking at the closing ceremony of the 3rd Presidential Local Government Summit at the Gallagher Convention Centre in Midrand on Friday‚ he said this should be done in line with the National Development Plan (NDP).

"As we work to overcome the dreadful legacy of colonialism and apartheid‚ we must confront the enormity of the developmental challenges and the severe resource constraints we are facing. This requires of all our spheres of government to work together more effectively and efficiently towards the goals of the National Development Plan‚" he said.

"To reverse the legacies of the spatial injustices of the past‚ we must do more to halt the perpetuation of urban sprawl integrated development‚" he added.

The NDP is an economic policy framework that aims to eliminate poverty and reduce inequality in the country by 2030.

It states that South Africa “can realise these goals by drawing on the energies of its people‚ growing an inclusive economy‚ building capabilities‚ enhancing the capacity of the state‚ and promoting leadership and partnerships throughout society."

The plan‚ as endorsed by the African National Congress‚ has been earmarked as the centrepiece of its economic strategy.