Slain struggle stalwart Chris Hani’s widow‚ Limpho‚ has denounced reports that she is against President Jacob Zuma.

Speaking at a wreath-laying ceremony commemorating the 24th anniversary of her husband’s assassination‚ Limpho said she had attended a prayer session for the country and was accused of being part of a faction against Zuma.

"Comrades I am a member of the ANC and there is only one ANC‚" said Dimpho.

She took a swipe at the media‚ quoting Malcom X as having said media were known for misconstruing facts.

She also praised Zuma‚ saying he was a pillar of strength to her when her eldest daughter was addicted to cocaine.

Zuma‚ who led the wreath-laying ceremony‚ announced that Hani’s gravesite‚ in Boksburg on Johannesburg’s East Rand‚ had been declared a national heritage site.

The SACP as well as ANC members among others present at the Thomas Nkobi cemetery in Boksburg‚ welcomed Zuma chanting "Zuma-Zuma" as he was introduced.

Reverend Maphatsoe in his opening prayer said the ceremony was not to be tainted by political point-scoring‚ as requested by the president‚ and that the message was no longer “Save SA” but rather “Defend SA”.