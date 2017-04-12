ANCYL abstains in Fort Hare SRC poll

The IEC opened the station at 8am this morning. The Sasco-led campus is still buzzing with campaigns from Daso and Pasma who hope to take advantage of the collapsed relations between Sasco and the ANC Youth League (ANCYL) .

The ANCYL‚ which was locked in meetings with ANC leaders – including Mlibo Qoboshiyane and Mzonke Ndabeni – says they have abstained from the elections .

ANCYL chairman Banzi Nkitha said although they agreed in principle to support Sasco‚ they have since had a change of heart.

“After the meeting that ended this morning‚ just five hours before the elections started‚ we went to the members who flat out refused to vote for Sasco‚” said Nkitha.

He said they have now decided to abstain from the elections .The ANCYL has also accused the IEC of lack of independence.

"Nzuza ‚ Ndabeni and Mlibo can agree all they want but boardroom agreements don't matter on the ground‚” said Nkitha.

- TMG Digital/DispatchLIVE