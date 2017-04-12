A SACP councillor from Kliptown in Soweto on Wednesday said he was there to not only celebrate President Jacob Zuma's birthday but to remind him of promises he made to change the Eldorado and Kliptown area.

Bishop Robinson said the President had visited the drug-infested area in 2010 and had promised to make changes‚ particularly to the local police station.

Robinson‚ however‚ said he was not there to call for Zuma's resignation.

He did not believe that Zuma would step down.

"All these marches... They are wasting their time. Only in 2019 will he step down‚" said Bishop.

Zuma was celebrating his 75th birthday on Wednesday.

He was accompanied by his wife‚ Thobeka.

A large marquee draped in ANC colours was erected in Kliptown.

The chairs in the marquee were also covered in green‚ yellow and black covers.

Inside the marquee‚ the crowds danced and sang in celebration of Zuma.

Ironically‚ the Kliptown area where the ANC chose to host the President's birthday is a DA-run municipality

Zuma danced with his supporters on stage. He was flanked by ministers Nomvula Mokonyane and Bathabile Dlamini on stage along with Jesse Duarte and Kebby Maphatsoe.