 Ngoako Ramatlhodi resigns as ANC MP - Times LIVE
   
Latest
Wed Apr 12 11:24:40 SAST 2017

'If Zuma had any decency he'd quit'

Ngoako Ramatlhodi resigns as ANC MP

TimesLIVE | 2017-04-12 10:44:56.0
Ngoako Ramatlhodi. File Photo.
Image by: ESA ALEXANDER

Ngoako Ramatlhodi has resigned as a member of Parliament, the ANC confirmed on Wednesday.

Save & Share

The former public service and administration minister was among the ministers axed from cabinet by President Jacob Zuma last week.

In a series of tweets the ANC Chief Whip confirmed the resignation and thanked him for his 'selfless service to the movement as a public representative'.

“Comrade Ramathlodi has expressed his gratitude to the people of South Africa‚ the leadership and membership of the ANC as well as colleagues in Parliament for the confidence they have bestowed in him over the years of his membership in parliament,” the ANC said.

Ramatlhodi is the fourth ANC MP to resign from Parliament following the reshuffle, after former  minister of energy Tina Joemat-Pettersson, former Deputy Finance Minister Mcebisi Jonas, and former transport minister Dipuo Peters announced their resignations.

He told the Sunday Times didn't know for hours that he had been fired. He switched off his phone on Thursday night, got into bed and had a good night's sleep. When he woke on Friday, his wife told him that she had seen on TV that he had been removed from office.

In the wake of his firing, he has said that those who helped Zuma rise to power, including himself, must take responsibility for the crisis in the country.

SHARE YOUR OPINION

If you have an opinion you would like to share on this article, please send us an e-mail to the Times LIVE iLIVE team. In the mean time, click here to view the Times LIVE iLIVE section.
X