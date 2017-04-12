Ngoako Ramatlhodi resigns as ANC MP

The former public service and administration minister was among the ministers axed from cabinet by President Jacob Zuma last week.

In a series of tweets the ANC Chief Whip confirmed the resignation and thanked him for his 'selfless service to the movement as a public representative'.

The Office of the ANC Chief Whip confirms the resignation of former Minister and ANC MP Adv. Ngoako Ramathlodi as an MP effective 31 March. — ANC Parliament (@ANCParliament) April 12, 2017

“Comrade Ramathlodi has expressed his gratitude to the people of South Africa‚ the leadership and membership of the ANC as well as colleagues in Parliament for the confidence they have bestowed in him over the years of his membership in parliament,” the ANC said.

Ramatlhodi is the fourth ANC MP to resign from Parliament following the reshuffle, after former minister of energy Tina Joemat-Pettersson, former Deputy Finance Minister Mcebisi Jonas, and former transport minister Dipuo Peters announced their resignations.

He told the Sunday Times didn't know for hours that he had been fired. He switched off his phone on Thursday night, got into bed and had a good night's sleep. When he woke on Friday, his wife told him that she had seen on TV that he had been removed from office.

In the wake of his firing, he has said that those who helped Zuma rise to power, including himself, must take responsibility for the crisis in the country.