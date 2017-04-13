Speaking at the announcement of the appointment of new acting Hawks head‚ Lieutenant-General Yolisa Matakata‚ in Pretoria on Thursday‚ Mbalula said he was tired of the wars between the two.

He replaced former Hawks boss‚ Berning Ntlemeza‚ with Matakata after the Pretoria High Court on Wednesday ruled that last month's high court ruling - that Ntlemeza's appointment be reviewed - be upheld.

Speaking on the sidelines of a media conference‚ announcing Matakata's appointment‚ Mbalula said the fight between Phahlane and McBride was affecting the public's perception of law enforcement in the country.

"This needs to stop. You both have jobs to do and you need to get on and do your jobs."

He said he would be addressing the confrontation between Phahlane and McBride and the perception of political interference in the Directorate's work.

"I have had an initial meeting with McBride and will be sitting down with him again. I have had meetings with Phahlane and will be speaking to him again.

"I expect the Directorate to do its work. There is no way that it cannot be stopped from doing its work.

"I will assure McBride and the nation that he will have protection from me to ensure that the Directorate can do its job."

He said the unnecessary tensions currently prevailing between the Directorate and police must stop.

"It is as though people are fighting over jilted love‚ when the fundamental thing should be to fight for the protection of society." Mbalula said that just like the Civilian Secretariat of Police provided a "check" over him‚ so too did the Directorate provide "checks and balances" over the police.

"That is not going to change. Phahlane must understand this and I have told him as much."

McBride and Phahlane have been at war with each other for months‚ following the Directorate's investigation into Phahlane who they accuse of receiving financial kickbacks while he headed the police's forensic sciences services.

Phahlane has approached the courts to have the Directorate stopped from using private forensic investigator Paul O'Sullivan in their investigation.

- TMG Digital/TimesLIVE