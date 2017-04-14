Cope condemns Zuma and Mbalula for Dlamini-Zuma’s blue light perk
The Congress of the People (Cope) has slammed the provision of a presidential protection unit to Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma as unconstitutional and illegal.
“Dlamini-Zuma is neither a state president candidate nor an MP in a statutory political office that entitles her to this special privilege provided only for senior state officials‚” Cope leader Mosiuoa Lekota said in a statement on Friday.
He said he condemned in the “strongest terms and without reservation” President Jacob Zuma and Police Minister Fikile Mbalula’s action.
“Zuma and Mbalula must be brought before the court to explain this blatant abuse of tax payers’ money‚” said Lekota.
