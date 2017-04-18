EFF joins court battle for secret vote of no confidence in Zuma

This comes after Zuma filed responding papers in which he opposes the granting of a secret ballot.

“Zuma has opened a way for the EFF because we reject and despise the self-centred and selfish way in which he wants to dictate how MPs should express their confidence or none-thereof in him‚” said EFF spokesman Mbuyiseni Ndlozi.

The EFF said when Zuma opposed the court application he declared war against the freedom the EFF believed a secret ballot sought to protect.

The EFF has accused Zuma of wanting to hold on to power at all costs.

“Zuma‚ who represents a different organ of the state‚ the executive‚ should have allowed parliament to resolve its internal processes with the guidance of the courts about how to handle a motion of no confidence in him as a president‚” said Ndlozi.