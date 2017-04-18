EFF joins court battle for secret vote of no confidence in Zuma
The Economic Freedom Fighters have joined the United Democratic Movement’s application to the Constitutional Court for parliament to provide a secret ballot on the vote of the motion of no confidence against President Jacob Zuma.
This comes after Zuma filed responding papers in which he opposes the granting of a secret ballot.
“Zuma has opened a way for the EFF because we reject and despise the self-centred and selfish way in which he wants to dictate how MPs should express their confidence or none-thereof in him‚” said EFF spokesman Mbuyiseni Ndlozi.
The EFF said when Zuma opposed the court application he declared war against the freedom the EFF believed a secret ballot sought to protect.
The EFF has accused Zuma of wanting to hold on to power at all costs.
“Zuma‚ who represents a different organ of the state‚ the executive‚ should have allowed parliament to resolve its internal processes with the guidance of the courts about how to handle a motion of no confidence in him as a president‚” said Ndlozi.
