Khoza‚ chair of parliament’s portfolio committee on public service and administration‚ received death threats just hours after exposing “inexcusable” levels of medical care for patients at Matikwane Hospital in Hazyview‚ Mpumalanga.

The Right2Know Campaign said on Tuesday that it was “concerned at the apparent failure by law enforcement agencies” to act on a complaint lodged by parliament about the threats‚ on behalf of Khoza.

“Dr Khoza reported receiving an angry phone call from the hospital executive in which death threats were made‚ allegedly after she had pointed out the gross inadequacies of the hospital she had visited‚” said Right2Know.

“Almost 21 days later‚ there have been no arrests‚ no investigation and no charges have been filed against the official for his bully tactics.”

Khoza paid an unannounced visit to the hospital last month and said that she was “alarmed by the inexcusable service being rendered by healthcare officials”. She also accused management at the hospital of trying to mislead the portfolio committee on public service and administration during its oversight visit about the level of care given to patients.

A hospital executive‚ whom she knew‚ phoned her after she revealed‚ in a radio interview on the same day‚ what the committee had discovered. “He was furious and he was telling me‚ how dare I speak to the media about what is happening in Mpumalanga.” He made several threats.

She received another threatening call in the early hours of the morning‚ revealing her exact whereabouts.

Right2Know called for criminal charges to be brought against the hospital official and for a thorough investigation into the state of the health facility.