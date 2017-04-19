The suspended SABC boss claimed‚ during a briefing about the state of affairs at the broadcaster‚ that if he ran for president of South Africa he would win. He also stood by his decision to broadcast 90% local content on radio stations.

“To us‚ it is clear Mr Motsoeneng accepts no responsibility for the plight and poor performance the SABC has suffered during his tenure as COO‚” said Dominique Msibi‚ OUTA’s Portfolio Director.

“His staged performance‚ along with those singing his praises for the SABC 90% local content policy‚ ignores the fact the SABC has suffered immensely as a direct result of his decisions.”

The Western Cape High Court ruled in late 2016 that Motsoeneng’s appointment as the SABC’s group executive of corporate affairs was unlawful and irrational. He is still drawing an executive salary‚ pending a disciplinary hearing – which he said on Wednesday he was looking forward to.

Motsoeneng said that The Friends of Hlaudi Motsoeneng had organised the press briefing because he had been inundated with questions about his suspension. "Everywhere I go people are asking about these allegations. Around the world people talk about Hlaudi. They even don't know what this man looks like."

OUTA questioned whether the press conference was an attempt to derail the interim SABC Board’s work to investigate what had happened at the broadcaster under his leadership.

“OUTA is impressed at the Interim Board’s swift action to address damage caused by Mr Motsoeneng’s conduct and will assist by providing facts and input on questionable decisions and contracts entered into by the SABC over the past few years.

“It will take years to undo the destruction caused by Mr Motsoeneng and lift the state broadcaster up to the credible status it once enjoyed‚” said Msibi.