WATCH: 10 Hlaudilusional moments from Motsoeneng's media briefing
It is a bit unusual for a media briefing to come with back-up dancers and a CD containing songs of praise for one of the main speakers, but that was the scene at Hlaudi Motsoeneng's media briefing on Wednesday.
The surreal briefing covered a wide range of topics - from Motsoeneng's issues with "so-called journalists" who told Parliament about what working for the SABC was like, to the controversial suspended COO's political aspirations.
