Sisulu arrived in Keiskammahoek‚ near King William's Town‚ on Friday morning‚ to launch a newly established branch named after one of the former ANC presidents‚ Reverend ZR Mahabane.

The Dispatch reported on Thursday that it is here where branch members would convince Sisulu to stand as Zuma's successor when the ANC holds its elective conference in December.

Making welcoming remarks at the launch‚ branch chairman Sipiwo Venkile said: "We want her [Sisulu] to lead the ANC in 2017 and lead the country in 2019‚ because the ANC will still lead this country come 2019‚" said Venkile.

Sisulu has not yet responded to the call.