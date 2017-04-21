‘Lindiwe Sisulu‚ lead us into 2019’
An ANC Eastern Cape branch says it wants Housing Minister Lindiwe Sisulu to lead the ANC once President Jacob Zuma's term comes to an end‚ because the party will still lead after the 2019 general elections.
Sisulu arrived in Keiskammahoek‚ near King William's Town‚ on Friday morning‚ to launch a newly established branch named after one of the former ANC presidents‚ Reverend ZR Mahabane.
The Dispatch reported on Thursday that it is here where branch members would convince Sisulu to stand as Zuma's successor when the ANC holds its elective conference in December.
Making welcoming remarks at the launch‚ branch chairman Sipiwo Venkile said: "We want her [Sisulu] to lead the ANC in 2017 and lead the country in 2019‚ because the ANC will still lead this country come 2019‚" said Venkile.
Sisulu has not yet responded to the call.
SHARE YOUR OPINIONIf you have an opinion you would like to share on this article, please send us an e-mail to the Times LIVE iLIVE team. In the mean time, click here to view the Times LIVE iLIVE section.