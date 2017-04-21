The motion of no confidence could be raised at the union federation’s central committee meeting at the end of May‚ the Mail and Guardian reported on Friday.

Cosatu leaders told the newspaper that they planned to confront Dlamini about his presence at Zuma’s birthday party‚ as it could be interpreted as an endorsement of the president – at a time when the federation had called for him to step down.

Dlamini was introduced at the birthday bash as a representative of Cosatu. He told Zuma at the party‚ “We wish you that in these hard‚ trying times‚ as a father‚ a husband and leader‚ remain strong." He said workers affiliated to Cosatu wished Zuma the best‚ reported TimesLIVE.

This appeared to be at odds with Cosatu’s public call earlier in the month for Zuma to step down as president because he lacked the necessary leadership skills.

"Cosatu no longer believes that the president is the right person to unite and lead the movement‚ the alliance and the country‚" general secretary Bheki Ntshalintshali said on April 4. "We think that after all his undeniable contribution to both the movement and government‚ the time has arrived for him to step down and allow the country to be led forward by a new collective at a government level."

Ntshalintshali’s comments followed Cosatu’s special central executive committee meeting.

National Education‚ Health and Allied Workers’ Union deputy president Mike Shingange told the Mail and Guardian that a collective decision had been taken not to attend Zuma’s birthday.