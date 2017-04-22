Zikalala was speaking at a commemoration for ANC activists who died during political strife in northern KwaZulu-Natal during the 90s‚ at an event at the University of Zululand.

He said the ANC in KZN‚ where Zuma enjoys strong support‚ would elect the "cadre who take our revolution forward" at the party's policy conference in December. He said the provincial wing wanted things when it elected its leader‚ including a fight against factionalism within the party.

"We don't want people who are going to be lenient against neo-liberalism‚" he said.

Referring to the vote of no confidence debate against Zuma‚ Zikalala said: "Members of the ANC will meet and get a directive and will vote in line with that directive."

He said no member of the ANC will vote for the removal of the ANC.

"No member of the ANC is expected to vote otherwise. We will not allow the opposition to set the agenda of the ANC."

- TMG Digital/TimesLIVE