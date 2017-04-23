The Sunday Times reported that Impulse International‚ which scored nearly R2 billion in Eskom tenders‚ paid the money in two instalments into a bank account believed to belong to the ANC.

One of the payments‚ it said‚ was made three days before the ruling party's January 8 birthday bash this year‚ which was held at Orlando Stadium in Soweto.

The newspaper said an insider had claimed that the first payment into the ANC account was made after treasurer-general Zweli Mkhize pleaded with Impulse International CEO Pragasen Pather to rescue the party‚ saying it was struggling to pay the bills for the annual birthday bash.

The engineering and project management company paid R1-million into the account‚ named ANC TG Funds‚ on January 5.

A day after the bash‚ Impulse secured a R14.2-million contract with Eskom.

On January 11‚ two days after securing the contract‚ the company deposited R775‚000 into the same account.

The newspaper said the payments to the ANC raised further questions about Eskom's relationship with Impulse‚ because new evidence had come to light last week that acting CEO Matshela Koko's stepdaughter‚ Koketso Choma‚ received R16-million from the company late last year.

DA spokesperson on public enterprises Natasha Mazzone said on Sunday that the party would ask the Public Protector to include “this new‚ shocking allegation of a massive donation to the ANC‚ into an already established investigation into Koko and Choma as requested by the DA in March 2017”.

“It now appears that Koko did not only allegedly improperly award tenders worth R1 billion to Impulse International‚ a company in which his stepdaughter is a Director‚ when he was head of Eskom’s Generation Unit‚ but the arrangement was used as a conduit to siphon money to the ANC.

“The Public Protector must now investigate and expose what the relationship between Koko‚ Choma‚ Impulse and the ANC really is‚” Mazzone stated.

She said it could not be accepted that so much public money was allegedly improperly directed toward family insiders of the acting CEO of Eskom‚ only to land in the hands of the ANC.

“This latest revelation‚ including the intimidation of journalists who have exposed this scandal‚ shows the lengths to which those with much to hide are willing to go to cover up.

“Eskom has been reluctant to release the Denton report that contains details of widespread corruption at the parastatal‚ and it seems that corruption scandals are only increasing under the current leadership. The state in which Eskom currently finds itself bears the scars of state capture to benefit‚ not only comrades and friends‚ but the ANC itself.

“The DA expects a through investigation from the Public Protector‚ and where impropriety is found strict remedial action must be taken to end the haemorrhaging of public money from Eskom‚” said Mazzone.