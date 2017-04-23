Speaking at the Chris Hani Memorial Lecture in Uitenhage in the Eastern Cape‚ he said there was a strong sense among the people that the ANC no longer represented their hope.

He added that recent political developments had thrown into focus the divisions within the ANC and brought to the fore a lot of broader grievances about the direction of the country

“The manner and the form in which the cabinet was reshuffled a few weeks ago heightened those tensions within the movement.” Ramaphosa said.

“Whether we want to dismiss it or not‚ the reality is‚ that triggered the heightening of those tensions‚ causing some comrades to engage in bitter exchanges in public statements and on social media‚” Ramaphosa added.

SACP Eastern Cape‚ Provincial Secretary Xolile Nqatha did not mince his words either when he reiterated the call for President Jacob Zuma to step down.

He said it was one thing to say that the power of the ANC had shifted because as it stood it had “completely left”.

“Power has gone‚ Power has shifted and it’s one thing to say that the centre doesn’t hold or the centre is weak but the centre is gone and it’s in Saxonwold.”

Nqatha said the country was no longer led by the people but instead the friends of the President who called the shots.

“It can not be that we elect a leader and he decides to impose his friends on us and our movement‚” said Nqatha. Among the speakers at the lecture was axed deputy finance minister Mcebisi Jonas who praised the SACP for standing against evil‚ exploitation and abuse of power.

Jonas said there was an increasing sense that the country was either blind or refusing to acknowledge where the country was.

-TMG Digital/TimesLIVE