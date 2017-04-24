Mbalula's response to a defiant Berning Ntlemeza - in 10 quotes
Police Minister Fikile Mbalula had no shortage of things to say after former Hawks boss Berning Ntlemeza pitched up for work on Monday.
Ramatazzz had some stern words for Ntlemeza‚ who “absconded with a state vehicle”. And he had a few unconventional things to say too‚ which generated a series of guffaws on social media.
In case you missed his media briefing at the elite police unit’s offices in Silverton‚ Pretoria on Monday‚ here is a quick recap:
● General Ntlemeza entered the management meeting of the Hawks ... and ordered the head of the supply chain to give him a car‚ which is roaming around the streets of Pretoria.
● When I say he is roaming the streets … he is roaming the streets wherever he is.
● The police is the state‚ it’s not just a banana republic.
● (Answering a question from a journalist) Don’t make me run around. Don’t make me repeat myself over a matter I have clarified. There is free internet and free everything and you’re entitled to get the judgement for yourself.
● He (Ntlemeza) is not defying me he is defying the law. Me and him we can box in the streets ... he can say anything about me.
● There is no movie here. We are running a country here not a banana republic.
● At least while I am still here …. I'm not going to allow that nonsense of ensuring that there is a banana republic‚ up and down like KC and Jojo and we are singing. No! A concert is a concert and people must go and dance in a concert.
● I am accelerating in full speed and if I am about to be caught for over acceleration let it be. I am on a 300km per hour and even Ferrari doesn’t drive at that speed. I am on the Gautrain speed now.
● Did Robert McBride go to Pastor Mboro? And address the masses about his job?
● It seems we have exhausted the questions. I'm getting a bit emotional. I need some prayer from pastor Mboro too.
