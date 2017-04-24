Ramatazzz had some stern words for Ntlemeza‚ who “absconded with a state vehicle”. And he had a few unconventional things to say too‚ which generated a series of guffaws on social media.

In case you missed his media briefing at the elite police unit’s offices in Silverton‚ Pretoria on Monday‚ here is a quick recap:

● General Ntlemeza entered the management meeting of the Hawks ... and ordered the head of the supply chain to give him a car‚ which is roaming around the streets of Pretoria.

● When I say he is roaming the streets … he is roaming the streets wherever he is.

● The police is the state‚ it’s not just a banana republic.

● (Answering a question from a journalist) Don’t make me run around. Don’t make me repeat myself over a matter I have clarified. There is free internet and free everything and you’re entitled to get the judgement for yourself.

● He (Ntlemeza) is not defying me he is defying the law. Me and him we can box in the streets ... he can say anything about me.

● There is no movie here. We are running a country here not a banana republic.

● At least while I am still here …. I'm not going to allow that nonsense of ensuring that there is a banana republic‚ up and down like KC and Jojo and we are singing. No! A concert is a concert and people must go and dance in a concert.

● I am accelerating in full speed and if I am about to be caught for over acceleration let it be. I am on a 300km per hour and even Ferrari doesn’t drive at that speed. I am on the Gautrain speed now.

● Did Robert McBride go to Pastor Mboro? And address the masses about his job?

● It seems we have exhausted the questions. I'm getting a bit emotional. I need some prayer from pastor Mboro too.