Cosatu mum on calls for Zuma not to speak at May Day rally
Cosatu declined to comment on Thursday evening about letters purportedly written by unions arguing that President Jacob Zuma should not be allowed to speak at the federation’s May Day rally.
Zuma is due to speak at the main May Day rally in Bloemfontein on Monday.
This has irked the National Education Health and Allied Workers’ Union and the Communication Workers Union – according to correspondence circulating on their letterheads – which do not want Zuma at the rally.
His appearance there‚ the letters say‚ would be at odds with an earlier decision by Cosatu that Zuma should step down as leader of the country.
Cosatu spokesman Sizwe Pamla‚ asked about the letters via WhatsApp‚ simply said: “No comment”.
