The Freedom Movement rally has got under way on Freedom Day at Arcadia's Caledonian stadium in Pretoria‚ with an estimated 5‚000 people already packing the small stadium to once again call for President Jacob Zuma to leave office.

Rally organisers are expecting at least 10‚000 people to attend‚ with speakers from various opposition political parties‚ including DA leader Mmusi Maimane‚ COPE's Mosiuoa Lekota‚ the UDM's Bantu Holomisa‚ ACDP's Reverend Kenneth Meshoe as well as former private secretary to late former president Nelson Mandela‚ Zelda La Grange. Organiser Prince Mashele said they knew South Africans would heed the call to continue to put pressure on Zuma to leave‚ saying the movement aimed to achieve several goals‚ the first of which was to remove Zuma.

The movement’s other main objectives were to defend the country's constitution‚ protect the integrity of the state and to take power back to the people.

“This is not the last move in our agenda but part of a bigger programme to exert pressure on Zuma to go. When the no confidence vote in Zuma's leadership comes to parliament we will be there‚ we will mobilise until he leaves office‚” he said.

Reverend Meshoe said the Freedom Day rally was about increasing and endorsing the voice of the masses.

“Government must put the interests of the people before the interests of one man. That is the key message‚” he said.

For Mpho Mehlape‚ of Silverton in Tshwane‚ the day is about acknowledging those who suffered and lost their lives to make freedom possible but also about defending that freedom.

The 34-year-old who brought her 6-year-old son Kagiso along‚ said she supports the Freedom Movement for constitutional stability and to ensure that her son gets to appreciate the beauty of a constitutional democracy.

“I want him to know where we come from as a people‚ as a country so that he can appreciate his freedom‚” she said.

