Struggle icon Nelson Mandela’s eldest granddaughter‚ Ndileka Mandela‚ has called on South Africans not to forget how far they have come and to stand together to ensure peace and prosperity in the country.

Speaking at a Freedom Day rally in Pretoria organised by the newly-formed Freedom Movement to call for President Jacob Zuma to step down‚ she cited the Freedom Charter which stated that the people shall govern and therefore had the right to call their government to order.

“The people have the right to call their government to account and we are today calling our government to account and when the motion [a motion of no confidence in Zuma] is passed in parliament‚ we want our leaders that we elected through our communities to do the right thing‚” said Mandela