Gregory Fortuin‚ who served as South African honorary consul in New Zealand from 1998 to 2009‚ said on Sunday that following the disastrous sackings of former finance ministers Nhlanhla Nene and Pravin Gordhan as well as deputy minister Mcebisi Jonas and the ensuing economic chaos‚ Zuma must put South Africa first.

“Now is the time for courageous leadership‚ for leadership in the interest of all South Africans. This is not a storm that we can ride out by default. The highest office of our land continues to fail its people‚ there can be no impunity. Zuma must go‚” Fortuin said.

“The devaluation of the rand‚ the hammering on the stock market and the fright of investors are real. The downgrading of our long-term foreign currency credit by S&P and others to sub-investment grade‚ with a continuing negative outlook‚ is disastrous.

“South African representatives abroad are challenged and questioned at every opportunity. In the past we have staunchly defended the dream of a better life for all‚ but President Zuma is making it impossible. We are embarrassed and have no defence!” Fortuin added.

He said Zuma should heed the words of Mandela at the opening of the Constitutional Court in 1995‚ “We expect you to stand on guard not only against direct assault on the principles of the constitution‚ but against insidious corrosion.”

Fortuin who is a former NZ Race Relations Commissioner was appointed by Mandela to be the first resident South African diplomat of the new South Africa in New Zealand.