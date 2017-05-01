City officials say the homes in Lufhereng‚ which are earmarked for military veterans‚ were occupied by veterans who are not on a list of housing beneficiaries.

And now they are refusing to leave.

City officials accused the occupants of arming themselves‚ making it too dangerous for security guards and police to intervene. But the veterans deny using weapons to force their way into the homes.

“It was deemed that the presence of guns and live ammunition was too risky. The security and SAPS backed off and the occupiers remained‚” city housing spokesman Charles Davis said in an email explaining efforts made to get the veterans to leave.

“It was advised that the matter be dealt with by the city and government officials and that the matter was too volatile for the police to interfere‚” he said.

The uMkhonto we Sizwe veterans admitted taking possession of the houses without an official handover being conducted but denied using weapons.

Deputy Minister of Defence and Military Veterans‚ Kebby Maphatsoe‚ said the homes had been complete for some time but there were unexplained delays in allocating them to recipients.

“Some comrades decided to occupy the houses and they called me and informed me that their situations are bad. They need those houses. They decided that the council would allocate them houses while they are already inside them‚” said Maphatsoe.

Mokotjo Sebiloane‚ chairman of the greater Johannesburg SA Military Veterans Association‚ said no case was opened against them at any police station.

He explained that after unfruitful meetings with the department of military veterans and the city‚ veterans approached security officers guarding the properties and asked for the keys. “The security guards handed over the keys‚” said Sebiloane‚ contradicting allegations that the group broke gate locks to gain access.

The veterans said they were tired of waiting for the city to deliver homes. “It has been more than 20 years that we have been waiting and each week‚ we are burying veterans who are dying before they receive their benefits‚” said Sebiloane.

TimesLIVE visited the area several days ago and were met by veterans near the fenced houses where ANC and South African flags were perched on the black gates.

They identified themselves as “comrades” and during conversation‚ one showed off a bunch of keys‚ saying they had taken what was rightfully theirs.

They needed to consult with their leader before speaking to the media‚ they said.

It is understood that a meeting had taken place on April 12 attended by officials from the department of human settlements‚ military veterans and city officials.

Later that evening‚ the veterans reportedly left to attend President Jacob Zuma’s birthday celebration in Kliptown. “It was reported that they returned in the late evening with arms and forcefully gained access to the units‚” alleged Davis.

Since then‚ the group has occupied all 12 of the completed units.

City officials plan to approach the courts to have the group evicted but the veterans say they will resist. “If they plan evictions‚ the plight of the comrades needs to addressed‚” Sebiloane said.

When TimesLIVE visited the site‚ one of the veterans casually said that should he be forced to leave‚ he would douse the furniture with petrol and set it alight‚ ensuring that no one else would ever live in the house.