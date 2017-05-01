Bloemfontein rally disrupters were bused in – ANC

A crowd of anti-Zuma workers disrupted the event to the point that the Cosatu leadership made the decision to end it early‚ without President Jacob Zuma or any of its leaders delivering speeches.

Within minutes of Zuma leaving Loch Logan Park‚ ANC Free State spokesman Thabo MeeKo told reporters the group of disrupters “were bused in”.

A large group bearing a NUM banner have arrived, singing that Zuma and Sidumo Dlamini must go. @TimesLIVE #MayDay2017 pic.twitter.com/Ov38kXzFLM — Kyle Cowan (@CowansView) May 1, 2017

“We can tell you the ANC and the workers in the province have a good relationship‚ because they understand the relationship of the alliance‚” he said.

“Our belief is that it can never be workers from our province who have disrupted the rally. The briefing we have is that the majority of them were bused in from Kimberley to deliberately disrupt the rally‚” he continued.

Blade Nzimande says this is for him, the lowest point in his history with the alliance. @TimesLIVE #MayDay2017 pic.twitter.com/dwCxbkRw1l — Kyle Cowan (@CowansView) May 1, 2017

“The belief of the leadership of Cosatu is that the workers in the Free State would be luke warm to carry this anarchy programme‚” he said.

He said he did not know who would have bused them in.

