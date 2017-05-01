President Jacob Zuma was scheduled to speak‚ but the crowd did not allow Cosatu leadership to continue with the programme.

A short while ago‚ SACP Secretary General Blade Nzimande told TimesLIVE the decision to end the event without a single speech being heard was made by the Cosatu central executive committee‚ and Nzimande and Zuma concurred.

A scuffle broke out between the anti- and pro-Zuma groups shortly after the president arrived‚ and some punches were thrown.

The anti-Zuma faction chanted slogans such as “Zuma must fall” and “We want Blade” while the pro faction‚ many clad in red t-shirts emblazoned with ‘100% Zuma’ on the back‚ chanted “Zuma!”

As the crowd was chanting‚ Zuma sat with his hands folded and at times spoke to Nzimande‚ who was seated to his left.

A strong police presence is still in attendance‚ armed with riot shields and pistols.

There were also chants of “Ace must fall”‚ referring to Free State Premier Ace Magashule.

This is a developing story.

TMG Digital/TimesLIVE