ANC activist Siphamandla Ngobese (36) was stabbed several times in the Ohaleni area of the far northern KZN municipality just after he had returned from a rally addressed by party deputy president Cyril Ramaphosa in KwaDlangamandla‚ Ward 17.

He was a coordinator for two voting districts in Leni and Mathamo in Ward 15.

"The motive is unknown except that there was a fight in Ohaleni after a football match around 10pm and one person was stabbed. He was taken to hospital where he died. No arrests at this stage. The suspect was known to the victim and his family‚" said KZN police spokesman Colonel Thulani Zwane.

While campaigning in Nquthu on Friday and Saturday‚ Ramaphosa spoke out strongly against violence ahead of the May 24 by-elections.

Ngobese was also famous as a leader of the award-winning traditional dance group Izimpangele which often tours the country.

Election fever and tensions have begun to grip the small northern KwaZulu-Natal town.

Nquthu Local Municipality has had no administration since last August’s local government elections - making it the only municipality in the country without a mayor.

Accusations and running mayoral campaigns‚ attempts to make a clean sweep and of using state resources are flying thick and fast as different political parties scramble for the 33 council seats.

