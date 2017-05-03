Tom is facing charges of crimen injuria and assault for allegedly attacking a City of Cape Town traffic officer in 2016 at a roadblock in Sea Point.

During the incident‚ he allegedly hit the officer on the chest and swore at officers - including SAPS members - calling them a “p**s”.

According to National Prosecuting Authority spokesman in the Western Cape‚ Eric Ntabazalila‚ Tom is due to appear in court on May 17.

Following President Jacob Zuma’s cabinet reshuffle‚ Tom has landed a job communicating for deputy minister‚ Bongani Mkongi.

Tom has issued numerous statements on behalf of Mkongi‚ signing off as a “communications officer”.

On Tuesday‚ he accompanied Mkongi to Nyanga Junction where the deputy minister addressed the media together with Minister Fikile Mbalula about a foiled robbery that turned into a hostage siege..

Tom has pleaded not guilty to all the charges levelled against him.

In turn‚ he has alleged that an SAPS officer had called him a “bobbejaan” (baboon) and opened a case of racism with the South African Human Rights Commission.

In March the City of Cape Town's senior traffic officer‚ Jeremy Minnie‚ told the court that Tom appeared intoxicated on the day and swore at members of his team.

Minnie said Tom also stood in the middle of the road blocking traffic and boasted that he is an ANC member and allegedly said‚ "We will see what will happen to us."

"[He told me]: 'F*** you‚ you coloured and white people think that you are in charge. You p**s!' " said Minnie.

Contacted on Wednesday‚ Tom told TimesLIVE he was busy and asked that he be contacted after an hour.

When contacted again‚ he declined to comment on his job description or whether it was appropriate for a man accused of assaulting and swearing at officers to be speaking for the ministry.

“I have no comment about that chief. The matter is sub judice and is with the court. I can’t give any comment‚” he said.

