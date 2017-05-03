Delivering his state of the city address Wednesday‚ Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba said 300 cases were currently being investigated and the total monetary value alleged to be lost as a result of fraud and corruption was over R10 billion.

"This figure is utterly sickening. This level of corruption couldn't have taken place in a vacuum. It is without doubt that many a blind eye was turned in leadership. This is money that should have been utilised to provide much needed service delivery to communities throughout Johannesburg especially the poor‚" said Mashaba.

He said his administration had exposed and prevented fraud and corruption estimated at R2 billion.

He said this was uncovered by the newly established investigation unit led by former Gauteng Hawks boss General Shadrack Sibiya.

About 30 city employees have been arrested since the establishment of the unit.

"In addition 91 employees have been suspended and three senior officials have resigned as a result of the investigations‚" he says.

- TMG Digital/SowetanLIVE