They were responding to an ANN7 headline‚ the Gupta-owned TV news channel‚ which questioned whether Friday’s event was a meeting of an anti-Zuma front.

The initiative‚ formed by a number of foundations of eminent South Africans‚ aims to create a platform for citizens to talk about challenges facing the country.

Addressing a media briefing on the initiative’s inaugural event in Johannesburg on Friday‚ NFDI chairwoman Nomhle Canca said the initiative was not against anyone or anything.

“We are pro-delivery and we are pro the Constitution. I think the space of anti-Zuma and anti-government is a very crowded space. We want to belong to the space of pro-democracy and the Constitution‚” Canca said.

She added that provincial and then local dialogues would be held so that citizens raised the discussion points.

The founders of the initiative are the following foundations: Chief Albert Luthuli‚ Desmond and Leah Tutu Legacy‚ Robert Sobukwe‚ Helen Suzman‚ Umlambo‚ FW de Klerk‚ Jakes Gerwel and Thabo Mbeki.

Three former presidents - FW de Klerk‚ Thabo Mbeki and Kgalema Motlanthe - and former deputy president Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka were keynote speakers at the inaugural event.

Helen Suzman Foundation director Francis Antonie said: “If we are anti-anything‚ it is about being against corruption and against non-delivery. We have extraordinary challenges facing our country which precede this government of the day.

“Perhaps the greatest challenge we are faced with is our youth.”

Sandile Luthuli‚ of the Chief Albert Luthuli Foundation‚ said the creation of a platform for citizens to be heard was a necessary platform to ensure they were heard.

“One of the key outcomes of the initiative is: For us having gone out and engaged citizens‚ we should then partner with government to inform it of the voice of the people. This initiative should be welcome as a potential partner to government.”

Dave Steward‚ of the FW de Klerk Foundation‚ said it was in favour of establishing a platform where South Africans could talk about problems facing the country. “It is in favour of finding solutions that the country is facing.”

Mbulelo Bikwani‚ chief executive of the Desmond and Leah Tutu Legacy Foundation‚ said this initiative should have been started in 1994‚ to watch over government all the time.