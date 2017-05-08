Addressing a media briefing on Monday morning‚ the mayor also pleaded with the media to respect the processes as they unfold.

“I am sure you will appreciate the fact that this is an involved process which requires all those interested in stability to be sober-minded.

“For this reason‚ we wish to appeal to the media houses not to exert unnecessary pressure on this process by coming up with sensational scoops‚” he said.

After agreeing to a political coalition which allowed the ruling ANC to retain some municipalities following the local government elections‚ the African Independent Congress‚ as part of a bargaining deal‚ demanded the reincorporation of Matatiele in KZN in return for it helping out the ANC.

TMG Digital/DispatchLIVE