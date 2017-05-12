 Saul elected ANC chair in Northern Cape - Times LIVE
Fri May 12 18:36:07 SAST 2017

Saul elected ANC chair in Northern Cape

Olebogeng Molatlhwa | 2017-05-12 17:52:45.0
Newly appointed ANC chair Zamani Saul is greeted by supporters t the provincial Northern Cape elective conference. moments after the announcement he had won.
Image by: Alaister Russell/Sunday Times.

Zamani Saul has just been elected as the new chairperson of the ANC in the Northern Cape.

He was elected unopposed after challenger Sylvia Lucas‚ the former provincial treasurer and current premier‚ declined nomination.

There was no voting for the other top four positions because all the potential challengers declined nomination in favour of the conference favourites.

A win for Saul bolsters deputy president Cyril Ramaphosa's bid for the ANC hotseat when the ruling party elects new leaders in December.

