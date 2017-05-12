Saul elected ANC chair in Northern Cape
Zamani Saul has just been elected as the new chairperson of the ANC in the Northern Cape.
He was elected unopposed after challenger Sylvia Lucas‚ the former provincial treasurer and current premier‚ declined nomination.
There was no voting for the other top four positions because all the potential challengers declined nomination in favour of the conference favourites.
A win for Saul bolsters deputy president Cyril Ramaphosa's bid for the ANC hotseat when the ruling party elects new leaders in December.
