Secretary-general Gwede Mantashe‚ national chairperson Baleka Mbete and treasurer-general Zweli Mkhize have been deployed to the rural council‚ the only municipality in the province that has been unable to elect a mayor since August last year.

Their campaign follows that of deputy president Cyril Ramaphosa who spent two days electioneering in the area a fortnight ago.

The hung council could swing the balance of power in the Umzinyathi district‚ and is thus of critical political importance.

In the bitter cold on Saturday morning‚ the ANC heavy-hitters moved to individual wards to woo voters in a door-to-door campaign in a desperate bid for the 33 available council seats.

The area has been on tenterhooks after the stabbing to death of ANC activist Siphamandla Ngobese in the Ohaleni area following his return from a rally led by Ramaphosa.

Mantashe‚ Mbete and Mkhize are each expected to address public meetings later in the day.

TMG Digital/TimesLIVE