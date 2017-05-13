It said on Saturday it was also considering whether to take legal action on the issue.

NUMSA general secretary Irvin Jim said that since his voluntary resignation last year‚ the “cloud of corruption” over Molefe’s head had not cleared.

“We view his reinstatement as an attempt by the power utility to ‘dry clean’ Molefe of the stench of corruption‚ which still lingers‚ following the damning allegations in the State of Capture report‚” Jim asserted.

He said NUMSA was “dismayed” that minister of public enterprises Lynne Brown had chosen to accept this dubious decision by the board of Eskom.

“The minister claims that the fact that Molefe has not been found guilty of corruption means that it is acceptable for him to be re-instated.

“We wish to remind the minister that the constitutional court affirmed the powers of the Public Protector in the 2016 Nkandla judgement.

The constitutional court also confirmed that the remedial action recommended by the public protector is legally binding.

“It is true that Molefe is innocent until proven guilty‚ but the recommendations in the State of Capture report are clear. They called for an independent inquiry into the allegations against him‚” Jim stated.

Molefe had resigned voluntarily‚ saying at the time he wanted to clear his name and nothing had changed since his resignation‚ Jim said.

“Molefe should not occupy that post‚ until the allegations against him have been decisively dealt with and he has been cleared of any wrong doing‚” he added.