These were the words of Philisiwe Mthethwa‚ the National Empowerment Fund’s CEO ahead of the minister’s address to the dinner at the Hyatt Regency Hotel in Rosebank‚ Johannesburg. Mthethwa said she believed Gigaba was qualified to lead the ministry and address some of the shortcomings in the financial sector.

Earlier in the evening‚ George Sebulela‚ the council’s secretary general‚ praised the minister for the way he spoke at the recent World Economic Forum that was held in Durban earlier this month. "You spoke so well about radical economic transformation.

I’m sure everyone now knows what is meant by it‚” said Sebulela. ”You’ve got your support [here].” Sebulela said the council’s aims were to expand and build capacity in terms of money and also research. He said it hoped to ”advance the cause and participation of black business“.

Sebulela’s calls for radical economic transformation were echoed by Danisa Baloyi‚ president of the BBC‚ who said it was ”banking on“ the minister to get more support.

”The economy has endured a few hiccups‚ we’ve seen a rise in unemployment‚ and black business has been hit hard‚” Baloyi said. ”We believe this can be cured by radical economic transformation‚”

Baloyi said. Earlier on Monday‚ Gigaba’s office released a statement extending the minister’s gratitude to Lungisa Fuzile‚ the outgoing director general of the National Treasury‚ who completed the last day of his notice period. Gigaba thanked Fuzile for his service and for the ”successful and smooth handover“ to the new finance minister and deputy minister Sfiso Buthelezi.

“Director-General Fuzile is a model public servant who has devoted 19 years to the service of our country. He leaves behind a legacy of a strong National Treasury that has a formidable team as well as a strong institutional framework that will carry forward the mandate of the department.

As he departs today‚ we wish him all success in his future endeavours‚” said Gigaba. Gigaba was expected to address members of the Black Business Council later.