Quoting statistics released recently by Oxfam SA‚ which showed that the three richest people in South Africa owned as much wealth as the bottom 28 million people‚ Gigaba said the transformation of the economy was an “urgent and unavoidable matter” that the country needed to deal with.

“Our inability to transform the economy has left the poor vulnerable to economic shocks‚” he said. “We have much to do‚ so let’s avoid distractions and let’s find common ground.” Gigaba called on people to “internalise the mindset that growing black business is good for South Africa”. He said more needed to be done to involve women and the youth in economic transformation.

The minister said achieving economic transformation would require sound policies and the willingness of business.

Earlier‚ Gigaba thanked former National Treasury Director-Lungisa Fuzile for the “professional manner in which he ensured the smooth transition” to his replacement‚ Dondo Mogajane. Fuzile served the last day of his notice period on Monday.