Delivering the keynote address at the OR Tambo Memorial Lecture in East London on Sunday‚ Phosa said not a single member of Cabinet had an excuse for jointly authoring the demise of the economy.

Phosa said South Africa was in dire need of dramatic political and economic changes.

“At the very least we need a new political leadership‚ changes in our economic policy‚ urgent changes to our education system‚ and consensus between all stakeholders on how we revive the rainbow spirit in out nation.”

Of the three centres of constitutional power‚ the only one functioning was the judiciary‚ he said.

He proposed that the entire Cabinet‚ the National Assembly and the ANC NEC resign and allow the voters to choose the leaders they wanted.

“The massive disconnect between comfort of the public representatives and the increasingly desolate voters they have to serve have become unbridgeable. The past five years have seen the political decision-makers become the ‘haves’ and the electorate the ‘have nots’‚” Phosa asserted.

He added that now‚ in the ANC elective conference year‚ some in the Presidency and Cabinet had belatedly found their voices.

“To those‚ one single remark: it is not what you say‚ it is what you do‚ and have done when all this was being done‚ that will define your leadership. The electorate will hold you jointly responsible for the waste of taxpayers’ money.”

Phosa added that he wished to say as little as possible about his party’s representatives in Parliament. “Future generations will look at your pronouncements and decisions and find them to border on the treasonous‚” he admonished.

Phosa added that for Zuma to utilise the “they hate me” argument is childish‚ disingenuous and in bad taste‚.

“It is time to go‚ Mr ‘President’. You have failed the voiceless and the most vulnerable‚” he asserted. “They will‚ however‚ find their voices at the ballot box‚” he cautioned.

Phosa added that the country was at a juncture in its young liberation where it needed leaders who understood that South Africa belonged to all who lived in it “as well as that the poor - and not our friends’ already swollen pockets – should be the focus”.