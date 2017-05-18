 Gigaba re-enters legal battle with Oppenheimer aviation company - Times LIVE
Thu May 18 09:36:17 SAST 2017

Gigaba re-enters legal battle with Oppenheimer aviation company

Karl Gernetzky | 2017-05-18 08:43:50.0
Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba. File photo
Image by: JAMES OATWAY / REUTERS

Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba has re-entered a legal battle between the Department of Home Affairs and Oppenheimer aviation company Fireblade over a rejected application for customs and immigration services at its OR Tambo terminal.

Fireblade is seeking to review a decision by then home affairs minister Gigaba in November‚ denying customs and immigration services at its "seven-star" terminal at OR Tambo — a decision the company maintained was taken after pressure was exerted by the Gupta family.

Fireblade wants on-site immigration and customs services at its terminal.

It blames the Gupta family for several "flip flops" in support from both Denel‚ which is the lessor‚ and the department.

Full story at BusinessLIVE.

