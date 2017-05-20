Addressing a public meeting at Matjhabeng in the Free State on Saturday‚ Maimane said those wanting to build a new South Africa would have to do it together.

“It’s no use to see ourselves as only DA‚ only ANC or only EFF‚ and everyone else as our enemies. We need to start thinking beyond these divides. We need to start seeing those who want to build the same South Africa as we do as our allies‚” the DA leader said.

“A new government that rescues our country from the ANC will have to be built on coalitions and cooperation. This is how we are busy turning metros like Johannesburg‚ Tshwane and Nelson Mandela Bay around‚ and this is how we will turn South Africa around‚” he added.