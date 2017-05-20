Dlamini-Zuma pulled out of a cadres forum meeting on Saturday which was scheduled to take place in Lebowakgomo‚ Limpopo.

She was due to address ANC Youth League members in the province in an effort to lobby support for her campaign.

However‚ she told organisers that due to a family bereavement she could not attend.

Dlamini-Zuma sent her chief lobbyist and ANC Women's League president Bathabile Dlamini to address the small crowd instead.

For the last month‚ Dlamini Zuma frequented her home province where last week she received the anointment of incumbent ANC president Jacob Zuma.

Her visit to Limpopo to address the youth league was not welcomed by all with the ANC in the province saying they had nothing to do with Dlamini-Zuma's visit.

ANC Youth League provincial spokesperson Khumbudzo Ntshavheni said the league knew nothing about the event.

"I have no information at all. I don't even know which structure is hosting it‚" she said.

The youth league itself was torn on the event‚ a sign that structures were split along factional lines.

The league's Collins Chabane sub-region issued a statement calling on members to stay away from the event.

"75% members of ANCYL Limpopo PEC members are unaware of the alleged Limpopo Cadres Forum and they are also opposed to comrade Nkosazana to address any ANCYL gatherings without a formal structure's decision‚" the statement read.

This was supported by ANCYL deputy secretary in the province Jimmy Matchaka who said he had no idea about the event.

"In fact most structures support Cyril Ramaphosa‚" he said.

However‚ provincial secretary Che Selani said most people supported Dlamini-Zuma.

"There is no such thing like we are divided. We are clear on who we want to lead the ANC in December‚" he said. The crowds bussed in to the Lebogwamo Civic Centre relaxed under trees while waiting for the formal event to start.

They were given a hot meal and a drink each.

Given the controversy surrounding the event‚ security was upped with people wearing camouflage printed t-shirts with the Umkhonto we Sizwe logo on the front asked to search each car before entering.

After spending a considerable time campaigning in all ANC regions in KwaZulu-Natal‚ Dlamini-Zuma's lobbyists want her to canvas for support in other provinces as well.

