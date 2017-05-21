"Vote right‚ vote ANC. Even the ancestors and angels will love you‚" he said.

He was however not the only political leader on a charm offence to woo the 81‚000 voters as the IFP also hauled in their battle-hardened leader Mangosuthu Buthelezi who blamed Zuma for everything from junk status to the cabinet reshuffle‚ accusing him of being a stubborn president who would not even listen to party veterans.

The EFF leader Julius Malema and DA Western Cape MPL Masizole Mqasela also campaigned in Nquthu on Sunday. Zuma was however the biggest drawcard.

"Do not lag behind as Nquthu when the country is progressively moving forward. This is the the D-day to decided your own fate and destiny. Do not be left behind‚" Zuma told thousands of party faithful at the Siyanqoba Rally on Sunday.

Zuma whose campaign follow that of other top six ANC members - deputy president Cyril Ramaphosa‚ national chairperson Baleka Mbete‚ secretary-general Gwede Mantashe‚ treasurer-general Zweli Mkhize and several other national executive committee members like Bheki Cele and Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma - said the party had a huge vision for the embattled rural municipality.

"We are ready to deliver services to this municipality. The ANC is determined and ready to govern Nquthu. We want to work with you and co-operate with you in Nquthu‚" said Zuma whose entire speech was delivered largely in isiZulu.

Nquthu is the only council in the country yet to elect a mayor‚ deputy and speaker following last year's local government elections.

Six council meetings to constitute the 33-seat council either ended in a fight or deadlocked. The department of co-operative governance eventually dissolved the municipality to allow for fresh elections.

"If there had been mistakes [we committed] we will rectify them. We will always honour you for voting ANC‚" said Zuma.

The EFF‚ DA and the NFP are expected to play kingmaker roles as the council is likely to be governed on a coalition. Nquthu had been snatched by an ANC/NFP coalition from the IFP in 2011.

Fourteen political parties are fielding 325 councillors contesting 17 wards and 33 seats.

Nquthu is one of four local municipalities under uMzinyathi District Municipality and the IFP already controls two - Msinga in Tugela Ferry and eNdumeni in Dundee - while the ANC only controls uMvoti in Greytown.

