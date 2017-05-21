He cautioned against the rigging of Wednesday's elections saying if they were free and fair the IFP will do well.

Buthelezi said he was surprised to hear that the Democratic Alliance was telling people it could take over Nquthu and said he disagreed with the kind of tolerance the ANC has shown towards corruption.

Speaking at the party's final rally in eMkhonjeni near Molefe tribal authority‚ Buthelezi said the IFP entered a cooperation agreement with the DA after last the local government elections last August‚ agreeing to support their leadership in Johannesburg while they supported the IFP's leadership in KwaZulu-Natal.

He said the IFP took over with the DA in KZN and the DA acknowledged the IFP's strength by agreeing to vote with Inkatha councillors in KwaZulu-Natal.

"When the DA says they can do here what they did in Johannesburg‚ they are conveniently forgetting that what they did in Johannesburg was done with the IFP's help" he said.

"We are happy to work with any DA councillors in Nquthu Municipality. But the IFP needs to lead if Nquthu is to get the governance it deserves‚" he said.

The veteran leader said corruption and poor economic policy has brought the country to junk status.

"I am not alone when I lay the blame at the doorstep of the president. More than a hundred veterans of the ANC‚ former Ministers and former members of the NEC‚ have pleaded with the president to do what is honourable and step down‚" he said.

Buthelezi said that some senior leaders in the ANC have asked him to speak to the president in his capacity as an elder but the president won't listen to him.

"He won't listen to the stalwarts of his own party or the cry of the people of South Africa‚ he surely won't heed the wisdom of Buthelezi."

He said he would be surprised if the court could order the National Assembly to have a secret ballot.

"We are still waiting for the president to give reasons for his midnight Cabinet reshuffle that saw our finance minister kicked out‚ and twenty Cabinet positions shifted around‚"" he said.

Buthelezi said South Africa is learning that the ruling party does not play by the rules and this is the case when it comes to elections.

He added that if this election is free and fair‚ without bribery‚ manipulation and tricks‚ then the IFP will do very well.

- TMG Digital/TimesLIVE