The DA requested just over a week ago that Parliament’s Public Enterprises committee launch a full-scale parliamentary inquiry into Eskom‚ without delay.

The DA’s spokesperson on public enterprises Natasha Mazzone said on Sunday she would now also seek an update as to when the inquiry would go ahead

The Sunday Times reported that President Jacob Zuma is said to have used a "devious" intelligence report compiled by Duduzane‚ his son‚ to effect the suspensions of four top Eskom executives in 2015.

It said the move paved the way for Brian Molefe's first posting to Eskom as its CEO and came months after Gupta associate Salim Essa's efforts to score Trillian's first contract at the power utility had fallen flat.

Were Essa to have been successful‚ Trillian would have netted R400-million from Eskom‚ the report added.

Mazzone said that now more than ever‚ public enterprises minister Lynn Brown needed to appear on Tuesday before the Parliament Portfolio Committee on Public Enterprises and account for this deepening nightmare at Eskom.

“The latest revelation and the recent return of Brian Molefe as Eskom CEO are no coincidence at all. The Gupta-Zuma mafia has shown that they will stop at nothing to ensure that Eskom becomes their personal fiefdom where they can do as they please‚ at the expense of South Africa and its people‚” Mazzone charged.

She added that the DA would use all the available options at its disposal to ensure that good corporate governance fundamentals were restored at Eskom and that the abuse of public money and undue influence was completely abolished from the boardrooms of the country’s state-owned enterprises.