'Never again' - Gauteng MEC Lesufi visits Parktown Boys High after abuse scandal

Lesufi visited teachers and learners at the school on Tuesday after the school’s water polo coach was arrested on sexual assault charges.

“We are here to ensure that the incident never occurs again. School is a place of learning and prosperity‚ not discomfort‚” said Lesufi.

The department said learners had been issued with contact details in the event that they wish to receive further counselling and support.

“MEC Lesufi has implored SGB members to start subjecting candidates to strict HR vetting processes prior to their appointment as support staff of schools‚” the department said in a statement.

“The department has a programme advocating for school safety and a children’s rights campaign. A protocol for the management of confirmed and suspected cases of abuse is currently being updated to comply with all child protection legislation.

“The department views cases of sexual assault in a very serious light and has a zero tolerance approach on such matters. The department will not hesitate to take the necessary action where wrongdoing is proven true.”

More than 20 pupils at Parktown Boys High have accused their water polo coach of sexual assault.

The teacher was caught on surveillance footage allegedly fondling a 15-year-old boy’s genitals.

He is due back in court on July 11.

-TMG Digital/TimesLIVE