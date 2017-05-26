However‚ the president said he was opposing the instruction by former public protector Thuli Madonsela to set up a commission since such an order was unlawful.

He said the constitution granted only the president the authority to convene a judicial commission. "The Presidency has noted recent media reports alleging that President Jacob Zuma is opposed to the implementation of the remedial action of the Public Protector as contained in the State of Capture report relating to the establishment of a judicial Commission of Inquiry. This is incorrect‚" Zuma said in a statement.

"The President is of the view that some of the remedial actions directed by the Public Protector are irregular‚ unlawful and unconstitutional. Legal advice obtained pointed at the fact that the remedial action on the appointment of a Commission of Inquiry undermines the separation of powers doctrine.

"The Constitution gives the power to appoint a commission of inquiry to the President‚ which she/he must exercise when the President holds a view that a matter of public concern requires such a process."

Zuma has launched a legal application to challenge the findings in Madonsela's report‚ which implicated him and Eskom CEO Brian Molefe and highlights concerns around the influence held by the Gupta family over government appointments and tenders.